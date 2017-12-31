Knights thump Warriors to remain unbeaten

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball will head into 2018 without a blemish on their season or conference record.

On Friday, December 29, the Knights played host to the visiting Warriors of Worthington Christian High School and secured the win by a lopsided margin of 57-30. With that victory, Northmor improved to 9-0 overall on the season and currently sit at 5-0 within the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference.

Northmor jumped out of the gate early, leading 15-6 after the first eight minutes of play before expanding their lead to 27-11 at the half. The Warriors attempted to claw back but were held to just 19 points in the second half as the Knights rambled off an additional 30 en route to the 27-point victory.

Meechie Johnson was the top scorer for the home team on Friday, pouring in 19 points to go along with five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Tyler Kegley missed a double-double by just one rebound as he scored 10 points, grabbed nine boards, dished two assists, recorded a steal and two blocks. Brock Pletcher would also hit double figures, scoring 10 points as well to go with one rebound and two assists.

Other Northmor stats from Friday’s win were: Team- 19/36 from inside, 5/17 from outside, 24/53 total field goals, 4/4 from the charity stripe, 33 total rebounds (15O, 18D), 9 assists, 11 steals, 5 blocks and just 6 turnovers; Kyle Kegley- 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1 block; Eason Neal- 5 points, 1 rebound; Blake Miller- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks and Lane Bachelder- 2 points, 3 rebounds.

The Golden Knights did not allow a single Warriors player to reach double figures as Kyle Smith was the top scorer for Worthington Christian with eight points.

Hoops action will pick back up for the Knights on Friday, January 5 when they host KMAC rival, the Centerburg Trojans. Centerburg is currently 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-7.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048