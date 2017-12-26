Colonel Crawford boys hoops game on Friday, December 29

NORTH ROBINSON — On Friday, December 29 the Colonel Crawford boys varsity basketball will play a Northern-10 Athletic Conference game at Ridgedale High School. The contest between the Eagles and the Rockets will be a VARSITY ONLY matchup with a 6 p.m. start time. There will be NO JUNIOR VARSITY that evening. If you have any questions, please contact the Colonel Crawford Athletic Department at 419-562-4666 Option 2.

Crawford will enter that contest at 6-1 overall on the season and are the only undefeated team remaining in N-10 play at 4-0. Ridgedale is 1-6 overall and 0-4 within the conference.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_new-logo-3.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048