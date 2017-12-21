Crawford blows past Bucyrus in NCOSL action

NORTH ROBINSON — It was almost a complete sweep for the Colonel Crawford Eagles swim teams on Wednesday, December 20.

The Eagles welcomed the Bucyrus Redmen to their home pool to compete in a North Central Ohio Swim League dual-meet and the home team won every event except the boys 200-yard freestyle. The boys 200-free was won by Sam Rager from Bucyrus in a time of 2:11.75, just .30 ahead of the Eagles Keton Pfeifer.

Scoring on the day went as follows: Lady Eagles, 81 and Lady Red, 11; Eagles, 73 and Redmen, 12.

Event results on the day for Colonel Crawford on the girls side

200-yard medley relay: Pierce Krassow, Kaisey Speck, Jillianne Gregg and Cassidy Vogt- 1:59.85, 1st; Karlie Kurtzman, Drew Krassow, Emma Swisher and Hailey Ratliff- 2:09.32, 2nd

200-yard freestyle: P. Krassow- 2:15.41, 1st; Kennedy Speck- 2:20.12, 2nd

200-yard individual medley: Kaisey Speck- 2:22.24, 1st; Jayden Ward- 2:33.49, 2nd

50-free: Gregg- 25.79, 1st; Chloe Carman- 28.93, 3rd

100-yard butterfly: Vogt- 1:11.21, 1st; Alison Manko- 1:21.07, 2nd

100-free: P. Krassow- 1:02.23, 1st; Ratliff- 1:06.93, 2nd

500-free: Kaisey Speck- 5:46.06, 1st; Vogt- 6:29.27, 2nd

200-free relay: Ratliff, Ward, Gregg and Kaisey Speck- 1:51.64, 1st; Carman, Kurtzman, Swisher and Kennedy Speck- 1:57.61, 2nd

100-yard backstroke: Gregg- 1:11.42, 1st; Kurtzman- 1:12.35, 2nd

100-yard breaststroke: D. Krassow- 1:17.50, 1st; Swisher- 1:21.85, 2nd

400-free relay: Ratliff, Ward, P. Krassow and Vogt- 4:18.22, 1st; Kurtzman, Manko, Carman and D. Krassow- 4:24.47, 2nd

Event results on the day for the Eagles on the boys side

200-medley relay: Nick Barnes, Pfeifer, Nic Motter and Andrew Johnson- 2:10.09, 1st; Jacob Barnes, Zach Leonhart, Marcus Fagan and Keenan Wilson- 2:23.87, 2nd

200-free: Pfeifer- 2:12.05, 2nd; N. Barnes- 2:37.41, 3rd

200-IM: Kyle Taylor- 2:24.68, 1st; Johnson- 2:51.79, 2nd

50-free: Ken Fernandez- 26.39, 1st; Wilson- 27.35; 2nd

100-fly: Motter- 59.70, 1st (only swimmer in the race)

100-free: Pfeifer- 58.21, 1st; Johnson- 1:07.67, 3rd

500-free: Fernandez- 6:01.63, 1st; Wilson- 7:23.83, 2nd

200-free relay: Taylor, Wilson, Motter and Fernandez- 1:44.87, 1st; Brandon Britt, Kevin Phillips, J. Barnes and Fagan- 2:14.55, 2nd

100-back: Motter- 1:05.70, 1st; N. Barnes- 1:20.93, 2nd

100-breast: Taylor- 1:14.64, 1st; Leonhart- 1:23.27, 3rd

400-free relay: Fagan, Fernandez, Pfeifer and Taylor- 4:18.22, 1st; N. Barnes, Britt, Leonhart and Johnson- 4:51.92, 2nd

The Eagles will be back in dual-meet action on Tuesday, January 2 when they head to Ontario to meet up with the Warriors.

