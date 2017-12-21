Knights wrestle their way to two more wins

ASHLAND — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestling squad was back at it on the evening of Wednesday, December 20 when they traveled to Crestview to meet up with the Oak Harbor Rockets and the Mechanicsburg Indians.

Northmor would finish the evening with a pair of victories, defeating Oak Harbor; 37-34 and Mechanicsburg; 48-33. With the set of wins, the Knights are now 9-1 in their duals this season.

Against the Rockets, the Golden Knights would start off sluggish, losing in the 106-pound weight class (forfeit) and the 113-pound class (Manny Heilman lost 9-0). However, a pair of forfeits by Oak Harbor in the 120 and 126-pound weight groups put the Knights back on track. Gavin Ramos (132) and Aaron Kitts (138) would both fall before Northmor rambled off four-straight wins in the 145, 152, 160 and 170-pound classes.

Tony Martinez (145) won by pinfall in 2:41 and was follow by a pinfall victory in 17 seconds by Conan Becker (152). Conor Becker (160) won his match 18-10 before Kyle Price (170) won via forfeit.

Oak Harbor would then pick up victories in the 182, 195 and 220-pound weight classes before Tyson Moore (285) secured the victory by defeating Jake Elethorp; 6-1.

In their match with the Indians, Northmor saw a similar start. Heilman was defeated 8-2, this time in the 106-pound class and Dale Brocwell (113) was pinned in 2:46. From there, the Knights would earn seven victories in a row, four by forfeit (126, 132, 138 and 145). At 152, Conan Becker earned another quick pinfall for the win, this time in just 12 seconds. Brother Conor would pin his opponent in the 160-pound matchup in 3:29.

Mechanicsburg would then take the next four matches of the dual, two by forfeit (195, 220) before Moore snagged a forfeit victory for Northmor in the 285-pound weight class.

The Golden Knights will be on the road on Wednesday, December 27 and the following day at the Medina Invitational.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

