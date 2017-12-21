Galion bowlers fall to Harding

GALION — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Tigers bowling teams hosted the Marion Harding Presidents in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference bowling action at Victory Lanes.

It would be the Presidents coming away with a pair of victories on the day as Harding’s boys defeated Galion; 2,277-2,051 and the Prexies upended the Lady Tigers; 1.757-1,434.

The Tigers boys squad rolled a first game score of 861 and paired that with a second game of 827 to head into the two baker games with 1,688. From there, it was games of 179 and 184 to get the Galion team to their eventual total. Harding put up 928 in game one and 974 to head into the baker series up with a tally of 1,902. In the baker series, the Presidents would roll to victory with games of 189 and 180.

Aaron Stewart rolled the high game and series of the day for Galion, notching a 204 in game one and 202 in game two, totaling 406.

Over on the girls side, the Lady Tigers put together a two-game score of 1,183 (550, 633) while the Prexies tallied a score of 1,481 (774, 707) to head into the baker series with the commanding lead. In that series, Galion rolled a game one score of 119 and a game two score of 132 but it would prove to not be enough as Harding added a 116 and 160 to distance themselves further en route to the victory.

Marissa Snyder finished the day as the high roller for Galion with a high game of 145, added with a 137 for a high series mark of 282.

The Galion squads will be at Blue Fusion in Marion to meet up with the Ridgedale Rockets on Thursday, December 21. From there, it will be a holiday break until Tuesday, January 9 when the Tigers are back home at Victory Lanes to host the teams from Pleasant in MOAC play.

Catching up with recent boys teams scores

North Union 2,207, Galion 1,965

GALION — Back on Tuesday, December 12, the Tigers hosted the visiting North Union Wildcats at Victory Lanes and took the loss as the Wildcats came out on top; 2,207-1,965.

High series for the matchup came from Stewart, who rolled 178 in game one and an 189 in game two for a collective 367 mark.

Galion 1,930, Buckeye Valley 1,802

DELAWARE — Galion’s bowling squads headed to Colony Lanes on Thursday, December 14 to meet up for MOAC play against the Buckeye Valley Barons.

The Tigers came out with the 128-pin victory, earning the win on the road; 1,930-1,802. The high series for Galion came from Austin Rinehart. Rinehart finished with a two-game score of 385 (204, 181).

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo-6.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048