Galion grapplers split tri-meet

GALION — The Galion Tigers wrestling team opened their winter campaign on Wednesday, December 6 with a home tri-meet against the Ridgedale Rockets and the Willard Crimson Flashes.

For the match, the Tigers would go 1-1 as they defeated Willard 36-27 but fell to Ridgedale by a final of 36-30. Ridgedale also defeated Willard; 39-24.

Galion had three wrestlers win both of their matches on the afternoon. Freshman Max Fisher (170), junior Noah Grochowalski (195) and sophomore Cameron Osbourne (220) all began their 2017-2018 season undefeated with a pair of wins. Two freshmen from the Tigers squad split their day. Ian Lehman in the 132-pound weight class and Mitchell Cotter in the 145-pound class both finished 1-1 on the day. Sophomore John Abouhassan (285) and junior Brenden Ganshorn (126) also both finished at .500 against the Rockets and the Flashes.

“Overall, I was pleased with the overall effort of our young team. These youngsters have a lot of fight in them and once the experience and the technique catch up with their fight, good things are going to happen for us,” said Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell. “We have a lot of room for improvement but it’s not how you start off the season in wrestling, it’s how you finish the season that matters and this group will finish strong.”

The Galion wrestling team will be back in action on Saturday morning, December 9 when they participate in the annual Big Walnut Classic. The Tigers next tri-meet will take place on Wednesday, December 13 at New Albany with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference rival, the Pleasant Spartans, also in action.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/12/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048