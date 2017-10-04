Galion Lady Tigers tennis cap perfect season

MANSFIELD — On Tuesday afternoon, the Galion Lady Tigers tennis team headed to Mansfield to meet up with the Lady Tygers in hopes of finishing off the 2017 without a blemish on their record.

After taking care of the host squad 5-0, Galion finished the season at a perfect 19-0.

Jalyn Oswald, third singles standout for the Tigers, breezed to a straight-set 6-0, 6-0 victory to cap an undefeated season at 25-0. Not to be outdone, second singles competitor Katherine Talbott won her match; 6-2, 6-0 to also finish her 2017 campaign at 25-0. Kayley Gimbel also made quick work in her first singles match; 6-0, 6-0 to improve her record to 23-3 heading into sectionals play. Gimbel earned the third overall seed for the beginning of sectionals at Shelby High School on Thursday morning. Oswald and Talbott will also be in play with a tough road ahead in order to advance to district competititon.

Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler improved to 21-3 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at second doubles for Galion. In first singles action, it was the duo of Orchid Parsons and Marissa Breinich earned the fifth and final point for the visiting Lady Tigers, emerging victorious; 6-0, 6-1.

The Lady Tigers finish the season not only undefeated but also as the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament champions, the MOAC season champions (12-0) and the Bucyrus Invitational champions.

Congratulations on the perfect season Lady Tigers!

