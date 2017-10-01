Bulldogs drop contest with Miller Falcons

CORNING — On Saturday, September 30, the Crestline Bulldogs football squad traveled to Corning to meet up with the hosting Miller Falcons.

After the long road trip, the ‘Dogs found themselves at 3-3 overall on the season, dropping the contest; 47-13.

Crestline managed just 141 yards of total offense for the contest; 88 yards on the ground and 53 yards through the air.

Ty Clark completed 8/16 passes for those 53 yards on the day while throwing one interception. Davon Triplett was Clark’s primary target, catching three passes for 36 yards. Caleb Moore caught one pass for 28 yards, Jaden Stewart had one catch for 13 yards. Rounding out the air strike was Bailey Woolard with two catches for eight yards and Ethan Clum, one catch for five yards.

On the ground, Moore ran the ball twice to gain 50 yards. Dakota Wireman had the only offensive touchdown for the visiting Bulldogs and picked up 21 yards on seven carries. Clum would also contribute in the running game, carrying the ball twice for 17 yards.

The other score for the Bulldogs came on a Triplett 80-yard kickoff return for the touchdown. Dillon Foltz successfully converted his only extra-point attempt for the game.

Crestline will finish out their 2017 season at home. The first of those four games will be on Friday, October 6 against the Lucas Cubs for Veteran’s Night.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

