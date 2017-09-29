Lady Tigers tennis wrap-up MOAC title

DELAWARE — The Galion Lady Tigers tennis squad traveled to Delaware on Thursday afternoon to face-off against the hosting Buckeye Valley Lady Barons in their final Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match of the fall season.

Galion defeated Buckeye Valley by a tally of 5-0 to clinch the MOAC season title and to finish conference play at a perfect 12-0. For the season, the Lady Tigers are 17-0 overall with just two remaining matches.

The singles players for Galion; Kayley Gimbel, Katherine Talbott and Jalyn Oswald all continued their dominance over their opposition. Gimbel, Talbott and Oswald breezed past their respective Buckeye Valley opponents; 6-0, 6-0.

At first singles, Orchid Parsons and Marissa Breinich picked up another Galion point by winning 6-2, 2-6, 15-3 (tiebreak). Katie Baughn and Elli Chandler were also victorious at second doubles to complete the sweep; 7-5, 6-2.

With conference play now behind them, Galion will host the Shelby Lady Whippets on Monday, October 2. This is a make-up match from the postponed season opener from back on August 11. On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers will hit the road to play the Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers in their final match of 2017.

Courtesy photo The Galion Lady Tigers tennis team defeated Buckeye Valley on Thursday to finish their 2017 MOAC campaign undefeated at 12-0. Galion won the MOAC tournament earlier this month and clinched the season title on Thursday afternoon. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_MOAC-Champs-2.jpg Courtesy photo The Galion Lady Tigers tennis team defeated Buckeye Valley on Thursday to finish their 2017 MOAC campaign undefeated at 12-0. Galion won the MOAC tournament earlier this month and clinched the season title on Thursday afternoon.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

