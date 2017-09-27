Northmor volleyball crusises over Danville

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights volleyball team squared off at home against the Danville Lady Blue Devils on Tuesday evening in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference contest.

Northmor made quick work of the visitors, winning in straight sets; 25-13, 25-1, 26-24. The Knights are now 14-1 overall in 2017 and improve to 8-1 within the KMAC.

Anna Donner posted quite the evening for the home team on Tuesday. At the net, Donner finished the contest at 28/30 on the attack with 11 kills. Donner also wrapped the win at 8/8 on the serve and recorded five digs on defense. Teammate Caitlin Thebeault went 16/17 attacking to earn nine kills and was responsible for 12 assists on the night.

Jordyn Zoll continued her impressive season, going a perfect 35/35 serving en route to four aces. Zoll also contributed 17 assists in the victory.

Other stats for Northmor were: Hanna Bentley- 2 blocks; Leslie Brubaker- 5 blocks, 4 kills; Kelsie Fike- 13/13 serving, 2 aces, 6 digs; Cristianna Boggs- 7 digs; Aly Blunk- 5 digs and Hope Miracle- 11/11 attacking, 6 kills.

Another KMAC opponent, the Cardington Lady Pirates, will travel to Northmor High School on Thursday to attempt to slow down the Lady Knights.

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo-16.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048