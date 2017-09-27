Prexies no match for Lady Tigers

GALION — On Tuesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers volleyball welcomed the Harding Pre, xies to their home gym to compete in a Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference match-up.

The Tigers remained undefeated in league play by making quick work of the visitors; 25-9, 25-9, 25-19. With the victory, Galion is 13-3 overall and 10-0 in the MOAC.

Kayla Hardy had a big night for the home team on both sides of the net. Hardy was 21/22 serving, recording 17 points and five aces. As the primary ball handler, Hardy was a perfect 97/97 setting en route to 35 assists and even earned two kills on the attack. Defensively, Hardy recorded 11 of the 73 total Galion digs.

As a team, the Lady Tigers racked up 11 total aces and 40 points off of the serve. In addition to Hardy’s five aces and 17 points, Abby Foust (9/10) earned three aces and four points. Jaden Ivy (13/13) finished with two aces and eight points and Kasidee Sinclair (3/5) had one ace and a point. Kate Schieber earned the Tigers’ other 10 points on a 15/15 serving performance.

Ivy and Marisa Gwinner were the top attackers on the match for the hometown Galion squad. Ivy finished the night with 14 kills and Gwinner threw down 13. Samantha Comer added six kills and Sinclair chimed in with four in the win.

Other notable stats for Galion: Foust- assist, 9 digs; Ivy- 11 digs, 2 blocks, Gwinner- 11 digs, 4 blocks; Nicole Thomas- 11 digs; Schieber- 9 digs; Sinclair- 6 digs, 2 blocks; Comer- 3 digs; Gillian Miller- dig, block and Josie Ehrman- one dig. Team aces- 11; Team kills- 39; Team assists- 36; Team blocks- 5; Team digs- 73.

Galion will be in action on the road against the Clear Fork Lady Colts on Thursday, September 28 in MOAC play before heading to New Washington on Saturday for a tri-match with Buckeye Central and New Riegel.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

