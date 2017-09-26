Two-way tie top K-MAC at halfway-point; Northmor one game behind after first loss

The high school football regular season has reached its halfway point. I have been keeping track of a few statistics for the teams that we cover here at the Galion Inquirer and also some very basic numbers from teams in those respective conferences.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference after five weeks of gridiron action.

Below, I will breakdown the teams in the conference, their overall and league records, points for, points against, week five results and a look ahead at the remainder of the 2017 season. The teams listed below will be numbered with their current ranking within conference play.

1 (tie). East Knox Bulldogs; 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the KMAC

Points for: 193 (38.6 ppg); Points against: 93 (18.6 ppg)

Week 5: 51-40 win over the Cardington Pirates

Remainder of the season (in order, by week): vs Centerburg, @ Northmor, vs Fredericktown, vs Highland and @ Danville

1 (tie). Highland Fighting Scots; 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the KMAC

Points for: 154 (30.8 ppg); Points against: 81 (16.2 ppg)

Week 5: 34-6 win over the Centerburg Trojans

Remainder of the season: vs Mount Gilead, @ Fredericktown, vs Cardington, @ East Knox and @ Northmor

3 (tie). Northmor Golden Knights; 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the KMAC

Points for: 162 (32.4 ppg); Points against: 85 (17 ppg)

Week 5: 41-34 loss to the Danville Blue Devils

Remainder of the season: @ Cardington, vs East Knox, @ Mount Gilead, vs Centerburg and vs Highland

3 (tie). Danville Blue Devils; 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the KMAC

Points for: 137 (27.4 ppg); Points against: 92 (18.4 ppg)

Week 5: 41-34 win over the Northmor Golden Knights

Remainder of the season: @ Fredericktown, vs Cardington, @ Centerburg, @ Mount Gilead and vs East Knox

3 (tie). Cardington Pirates; 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the KMAC

Points for: 155 (31 ppg); Points against: 166 (33.2 ppg)

Week 5: 51-40 loss to the East Knox Bulldogs

Remainder of the season: vs Northmor, @ Danville, @ Highland, vs Fredericktown and vs Mount Gilead

3 (tie). Fredericktown Freddies; 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the KMAC

Points for: 119 (23.8 ppg); Points against: 136 (27.2 ppg)

Week 5: 57-8 win over the Mount Gilead Indians

Remainder of the season: vs Danville, vs Highland, @ East Knox, @ Cardington and vs Centerburg

7 (tie). Centerburg Trojans; 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the KMAC

Points for: 44 (8.8 ppg); Points against: 139 (27.8 ppg)

Week 5: 34-6 loss to the Highland Fighting Scots

Remainder of the season: @ East Knox, vs Mount Gilead, vs Danville, @ Northmor and @ Fredericktown

8. Mount Gilead Indians; 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the KMAC

Points for: 88 (17.6 ppg); Points against: 262 (52.4 ppg)

Week 5: 57-8 loss to the Fredericktown Freddies

Remainder of the season: @ Highland, @ Centerburg, vs Northmor, vs Danville and @ Cardington

KMAC teams combined: 22-18 record overall between the eight teams; scoring 1,052 points and allowing 1,054 points.

Fredericktown at Northmor, Sept. 15, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor. http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2017/09/web1_inquirer-091517j-Northmor-fb_0046.jpgFredericktown at Northmor, Sept. 15, 2017. Photo by Don Tudor.

