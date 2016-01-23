Crawford fights to stop heroin

We love the teamwork shown by a varierty of leaders through the county, from local judges to recovery centers like the Jericho House, to fight heroin in the county.

Law enforcement, emergency service personnel and others were called to an emergency meeting by the Ohio Attorney General’s office in regards to the heroin and opiate epidemic on Thursday.

The meeting was well-represented locally by leaders from the county, Galion, Bucyrus and Plymouth.

“It was a valuable event with innovative ideas being shared,” Bucyrus Police Chief Dave Koepke. “Law enforcement in Crawford County will continue to work together, responding to the epidemic of opiate addiction and overdoses. We appreciate and rely on your assistance to help others overcome addiction, prevent overdoses and have a safer community.”

We flinch when some in the area suggest that it hurts the area’s stature when drug issues are discussed. We applaud local leaders who are tackling the problem head on and proactively finding answers, not running away from the problem.

– Chris Pugh