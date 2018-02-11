Posted on by

Letter: Galion school board’s grandiose plans too expensive


Galion school board’s grandiose plans too expensive

The Galion school board has grandiose plans for the future. I am not sure the people of Galion want — or can afford — what they have in mind.

They want to build a 15-bay bus shelter and a bus wash station. They want a 500-seat auditorium. They want a matching band practice field, a soccer practice field, a soccer court, a wrestling room and a girl’s softball field. They also want a regulation 400-meter track and a 225-feet by 345-feet soccer field with a press box.

I think the school board needs to have a meeting with the residents of Galion. Let us decide what we want and how it will impact the neighbors.

I am urging you to attend the next Galion City Council meeting on Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., and find how the school board is going to pay for all these improvements.

J.A. Lawrence

Galion

http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/02/web1_lettertoeditorgraphic-copy.jpg

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

11:37 am
Updated: 11:38 am. |    

Winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday

Winter weather advisory through 3 p.m. Sunday
11:22 am
Updated: 11:25 am. |    

Health Fair is Feb. 15 at Galion Moose

Health Fair is Feb. 15 at Galion Moose
11:18 am
Updated: 11:27 am. |    

Tax donations help Ohio’s nature preserve

Tax donations help Ohio’s nature preserve