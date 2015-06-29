Evening Update – June 29

Evening Update

RESIDENTS ENCOURAGED TO SUPPORT THOSE WITH PSORIATIC DISEASE – Runners and walkers in the Columbus area and across Ohio are urged to come out and support those with psoriatic disease and their families by attending the fifth annual TEAM NPF Columbus 5K.

The fifth annual TEAM NPF Columbus 5K will take place at Jeffrey Mansion-165 N. Parkview Avenue-Bexley, OH on Sunday, August 30. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; event begins at 8:30 a.m.. Registration fee is $30.00 through August 29 and $35.00 the day of the event.

This is an important event for those living with psoriatic disease and their families to come together to support one another and raise funds to support finding a cure.

More information at: http://www.teamnpf.org/columbusrun

CHARLESTON FUND LAUNCHED – 2AO, the Second Amendment Organization has launched a fundraising campaign to aide the families affected by the horrible tragedy at Emanuel AME last week.

The funds, which will be raised by the organization’s 160,000 members and 26 state chapters, will be given in their entirety to the Emanuel AME church’s administration to be distributed appropriately to those in need.

“We as individuals and fellow citizens of America, can never truly understand the pain and sadness that the Emanuel AME church community has felt,” said Bryan Crosswhite, “the least we can do to help is to mitigate the financial burdens that have been caused by this tragedy. This type of domestic terrorism could happen anywhere at any time and we must unite as a nation to not only protect our fellow man, but also aid them in their time of need. That is why today, we have launched this fund to help the families of the victims of this tragic shooting.”

Persons wishing to contribute can go to causes.anedot.com/charleston-sc-victims-fund.

NEW ITEM COMING TO STATE FAIR – Inspired by the classic summer fair foods travelers enjoy each year at the Ohio State Fair, Velvet Ice Cream has developed a fun and tasty new flavor: Elephant Ear. This quirky, limited-release ice cream is available at the Ohio State Fair, which runs July 29-Aug. 9 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Velvet created the one-of-a-kind frozen confection by starting with its creamy traditional recipe vanilla, then swirling in a sweet caramel sauce and crispy nuggets of fried, cinnamon-coated elephant ear. More information is available at www.VelvetIceCream.com or www.OhioStateFair.com.

“We wanted to create a flavor for year’s fairgoers that’s unique to the fair and truly captures that special State Fair experience,” Velvet Ice Cream Vice President Joanne Dager said. “With our history of more than 101 years in Ohio’s dairy industry, Velvet Ice Cream is always proud to be a major part of the Ohio State Fair. And every year we look forward to creating a special flavor for fairgoers.”

Velvet Ice Cream’s Elephant Ear flavor, along with its more traditional flavors of cookies ‘n cream and mint chocolate chip, are available via Cox Concessions in the Ohio State Fair Dairy Products Building. Fairgoers can download the free Mobile Fair Food Finder app for Android or iPhone.