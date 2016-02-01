Mayor: Galion to make offer to PIO candidate this week

A public information officer position for the city is one step closer to being filled.

According to Mayor Tom O’Leary during the Galion Area Betterment Commission meeting on Monday, a candidate is being offered the position this week.

“We narrowed it down,” said O’Leary.

O’Leary said previously that nine people applied for the job and six agreed to come in for interviews that included a presentation to exhibit their reporting and public relations skills. Out of that six, two candidates were chosen for final interviews before the final person for the job was selected.

Galion City Council approved the newly created position at the end of October.

Some of the criteria of the position includes that the person will be supervised by O’Leary; the role was created to maintain positive relations between the public and the city using both written and oral communication; the person will be responsible for web content management, research, documentation, preparation and distribution of written and oral communications to the media and responses to public record requests and have extensive knowledge of Galion government and organizations.