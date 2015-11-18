Galion police reports – Nov. 17

1:15 a.m.-A breaking and entering of a residence in the 1000 block of Edwards Avenue was investigated.

6:41 a.m.-The theft of several items from a vehicle that was parked in the 300 block of Grove Avenue was investigated.

12:01 p.m.-The theft of utilities at a residence in the 100 block of Union Street is being investigated.

1:41 p.m.-A bicycle was reported stolen from the Galion Public Library.

4:58 p.m.-A resident in the 1200 block of Harding Way East reported receiving harassing phone calls.

10:02 p.m.-A domestic dispute in the 700 block of Clay Street was investigated.

