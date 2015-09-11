Galion police reports

Sept. 1

Thomas Rister was arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. 5:01 a.m.

Citations were issued to David Ehrman and John Meacham for crossing railroad tracks with the gate down in the 300 block of South Market Street. 7:21 a.m.

A citation was issued to Scott Heffernan for speeding in the 700 block of Dawsett Avenue. 7:57 a.m.

Sept. 2

A domestic dispute was investigated in the 400 block of Libby Lane. 12:48 a.m.

A citation was issued to Robert McDaniel on North Market Street at Bennett Drive. 5:07 a.m.

Sept. 4

Brittany Ross was issued a citation for speeding on North Market Street at Bennett Drive. 5:25 p.m.

Melissa Lavene was issued a citation for operating a vehicle under the influence in the 500 block of Harding Way West. 5:36 p.m.

Sept. 5

A domestic dispute in the 1100 block of Dawsett Avenue was investigated. 2:38 p.m.

Jacob Barnhart was issued a citation for speeding in the 1200 block of Ohio 598. 5:09 p.m.

Robert Hall was arrested on a Muskingum County warrant in the 400 block of Hensley Avenue. 7:21 p.m.

Sept. 6

A wedding band was found in the North Washington Street area. 3:24 p.m.

A resident reported telephone harassment in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. 5:51 p.m.

Sept. 7

A report of an assault was investigated in the 400 block of Second Avenue. 4:41 a.m.

Theft at an apartment in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue was investigated. 3:26 p.m.

A domestic dispute in the 200 block of Portland Way North was investigated. 6:23 p.m.

Sept. 8

Tonya Reed was issued a citation for speeding in the 600 block of North Market Street. 6:27 a.m.

Jerry Snyder was issued a citation for driving under suspension in the 800 block of Smith Street. 11:11 a.m.

An assault of a female by a male she knows was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way. 12:44 p.m.