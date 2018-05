GALION — The track inside Galion’s Heise Park Stadium, will be closed to the public this weekend while it is being repaired.

It will be off limits to all potential users from 3 p.m. Friday through 5 p.m. Monday.

The athletics department at Galion City Schools apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause for community members, but the track is in need of immediate repairs.

