Galion police reports

Wednesday

2:01 a.m. — Police spoke to 3 individuals walking the wrong side of the roadway on Dawsett Ave.

3:10 a.m. — Police stopped to speak to a male sitting by the door of Wendy’s on Harding Way W.

8:17 a.m. — Caller notified police of a reckless driver in the 100 block of Portland Way S.

8:57 a.m. — A caller notified police of a loud boom and debris as they drove past Little Caesar’s pizza on Portland Way N.

11:32 a.m. — A resident of Crew Ave requested police assistance with a rabid raccoon that was on their porch.

11:40 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of W. Church St. and Gill Ave.

2:58 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported on Bucyrus Rd near My Floors by Prints and Paints.

3:04 p.m. — Children’s Services notified police of a sexual assault case in the 400 block of Fifth Ave.

6:35 p.m. — Police responded to a fight between individuals in the 200 block of S. Pierce St.

9:29 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 200 block of S. Pierce St. on a warrant from Madison County.

10:09 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Portland Way N notified police of a threat made to the school that was received by her daughter.

Thursday

12:52 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on Portland Way N.

3:06 a.m. — Police responded to an arguement between individuals at Cedargate Apartments.

8:34 a.m. — Caller informed police of a bicycle that was found in front of the former Firelands Federal Credit on Harding Way W.

9:20 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Oak St.

9:27 a.m. — Caller notified police that her daughter left for school but never showed up.

1:23 p.m. — An employee from Galion Building and Loan notifed police of a suspicious person attempting to cash a check.

2:03 p.m. — An employee at Galion Medical Supplies on Harding Way W. notifed police that their lawn mower had been stolen.

5:01 p.m. — A caller notified police of a domestic dispute at Easton Way Apartments.

5:39 p.m. — A resident of Crawford Manor Apartments notified police that she was was being harassed by her landlord.

6:13 p.m. — A resident from the 600 block of Grove Ave told police that she was being harassed by a ex-boyfriend.

6:39 p.m. — Caller notified police of a suspicious person exhibiting weird behavior in the vicinity of Heise Park.

8:12 p.m. — An employee of Discount Drug Mart on Carter Dr. requested police assistance with an irate customer in the store.