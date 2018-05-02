Heart of Ohio golf association announces 2018 golf schedule

MARION — The Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association is celebrating its 32nd season. It is for golfers between the ages of 9-18 in Marion, Crawford, Delaware, Hardin, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties. The non-profit, all-volunteer association was started 1987 to educate juniors through a golf camp, seminar, seven-tournament tour, awards and scholarships toward college education.

One of the early events of the 2018 season is the golf camp scheduled June 7. The camp is for beginners and youth wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of the golf swing. Rules and etiquette on the golf course will be discussed. The camp is at Miracle Driving Range in Marion from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Campers will receive professional instruction, logo bag tag, towel, booklet handout and lunch. The cost is $17 plus a $5 membership. Clubs for Kids are available for juniors needing golf clubs.

The tournament schedule begins June 5, at Lincoln Hills, Upper Sandusky, followed by June 14 at Kings Mill, Waldo; June 20 at Marysville Golf Club; June 26 at Pine Lakes in Mount Gilead; July 5 at Memorial Park in Kenton; July 10 at Whetsone in Caledonia; and July 16 at Valley View in Galion.

The HOJGA Chad A. Wheeler “Best of the Best” playoff event for tournament winners and runnersup is July 24 at Lincoln Hills.

Juniors are placed in one of three divisions: 12 and under, 13-15, and 16-18. Age as of Sept. 1, 2018 determines which division each junior will play. The 13-15 and 16-18 divisions vie for tournament points, which bring eligibility to win scholarships. Cost of tournaments: $25 registration fee ($5 membership fee, $20 for ten raffle tickets-incentive raffle-proceeds for tournament expenses). Fees for tournaments include 9 holes per tournament for 12 and under; 13-18 playing 18 holes, $15 per tournament. Early signup prevents tournament shutouts.

The HOJGA Scholarship program for 2018 will include the David J. Wensinger Player of the Year for $2,000; Ross Carley Memorial Player of the Year 1st Runnerup for $1,500; Wensinger Family Player of the Year secnd runnerup for $500; HOJGA 3-Year Accumulative Point for $500; NUCOR Steel Marion Most Improved Golfer for $500; K of C Sportsmanship for $500; Marion County Youth Foundation MERIT for $1,000; Charles W. Emans Memorial Patriot scholarship for $500, and the HOJGA 13-15 Player of the Year is worth $500.

To help support the HOJGA Scholarship fund, tournament sponsorships are being offered. A gift of $300 would obtain a tournament sponsorship of choice of seven tournaments . The company or individuals would receive newspaper and radio publicity within the seven-county Central Ohio area which HOJGA serves, signage posted and recognition at the tournament chosen, follow-up results and season’s-end newspaper publicity, also placed in the year-end booklet and www.hojga.org website.

The presentation of scholarships, awards, and raffle prize (Callaway Golf X 416 Series Set of Irons 4-AW) will be held at the year-end appreciation banquet on July 26 at Kings Mill. Guest speaker, parents and friends will be invited to honor the season’s junior golfers. Information and entry forms for juniors are on website or call 740-389-6207. To sponsor a scholarship, tournament or contribute as a patron, send to HOJGA, P. O. Box 821, Marion, Ohio 43301-0821.

