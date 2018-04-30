Galion area news briefs: Early voting open for primary election; National Day of Prayer, more

Early voting open for May 8 primary

BUCYRUS — Early voting has open at the Crawford County Board of elections in Bucyrus. Absentee ballots have arrived for the May 8 Primary Election. You may vote by coming into the office during the following hours:

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, from April 30, 2018 through Friday May 4, 2018;

8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018;

1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, May 6, 2018;

8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday, May 7, 2018;

You may also apply by mail. We have a form you can request or just write a letter giving your Crawford County address, where you want the ballots mailed if it is a different address, your date of birth, the last four digits of your Social Security number or your driver’s license number, the date of election, a statement that you are a qualified elector. Please sign your name.

Absentee balloting by mail ends Saturday, May 5, 2018 at noon. Absentee balloting in person ends Monday, May 7, 2018 at 2 p.m. Our office will be open until 2 p.m. on that day for absentee voting. Absentee ballots must be returned to the board of elections office by 7:30 p.m. on election day, May 8. The board of elections has moved across the street to 112 E. Mansfield St., in the lower level of the County Administration Building. Call 419-562-8721 for more information.

National Day of Prayer program at Signature

GALION — Signature Health Care of Galion invites the public to join Signature for a special National Day of Prayer ceremony on Thursday, May 3 at 2 p.m. A short service will include special music and a prayer focused on healing for our nation, and God’s continued blessings upon the community. Those who attend will be encouraged to tell about God’s miracles in the middle of seeming tragedy. Several community leaders have been invited. Refreshments will follow.

Galion Board of Health meeting May 8

GALION — The Galion Board of Health will meet at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, at the Health Department office, 113 Harding Way East, Galion.

North End Garden Club May Market is May 12

GALION — On Saturday, May 12, Galion’s North End Garden Club will have its annual May Market at the cabin in East Park. Great Mother’s Day gift plants will be available …from the members’ own gardens! Join the fun from 10 a.m. to noon for beautiful bargains.GALION — The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times available on May 14 and May 21. Call to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay.

Next PERI members meeting May 10 in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County PERI members will meet at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 130 S. Walnut St., in Bucyrus at noon on May 10, 2018. The speaker will be Mark Cory, who will discuss the early years of Crawford County. Registration for this meeting must be made by May 6 by calling either 419-562-8254 or 419-562-7419. Also, May 10 is the deadline for registration and $10 payment for the annual District 5 Meeting on May 17, at 10 a.m. This year’s annual meeting will again be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Bucyrus.

GALION —The 107th Iberia Alumni Banquet will be held at the Northmor School on May 26. For reservations, call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494; Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627; Allen Forry at 419-571-3650; Charles Miller at 419-571-1476.