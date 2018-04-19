Get your tickets now for Escape Brownella!

GALION —Need an escape from your hum-drum life at home?

The Galion Historical Society could be just the ticket you need. The historical society has announced the grand opening of its new escape room: Escape Brownella!

Here’s the premise: Bishop Brown has been kidnapped by thieves in an effort to burgle Brownella Cottage and steal Ella Brown’s precious jewels. The Bishop is counting on you to break his code, find the jewels before the thieves do, and save him!

Do you think you have what it takes to crack the Bishop’s code?

Players will have 60 minutes to solve a series of puzzles, codes, riddles, and locks to solve the room and escape Brownella!

Participants will be able to choose between “beginner” and “experienced” levels of difficulty.

There is a minimum requirement of six players to break the code and a maximum of eight players.

Tickets can be reserved starting May 1, 2018 via the society’s website: www.galionhistory.com, or by stopping at the Galion Historical Society office at 201 S. Union St. Tickets are $20 per player and all tickets need to be paid in advance to hold the reservation. If you have questions about reserving tickets, please call 419-468-9338

Escape room dates:

May 12 – 4, 6, and 8 p.m.; May 18 – 6 and 8 p.m.; May 19 – 4, 6, and 8 p.m.; May 20 – 2 and 4 p.m.; June 8 – 6 and 8 p.m.; June 15 – 6 and 8 p.m.; June 16 – 4 , 6 , and 8 p.m.

File photo The Galion Historical Society has announced the grand opening of its new escape room: Escape Brownella! http://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2018/04/web1_web1_Brownella-Cottage.jpg File photo The Galion Historical Society has announced the grand opening of its new escape room: Escape Brownella!