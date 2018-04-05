Galion area college briefs

Galion’s Lyndsay McMullen honored

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University honored outstanding members of its Greek community at the 2018 Greek Awards. Lyndsay McMullen of Galion was honored for induction into the Order of Omega Greek leadership honor society. McMullen is a member of Delta Gamma. The March 6 event recognized significant achievements, accomplishments, and leadership among OWU’s fraternity and sorority members.

Galion’s Jared Dixon had a role in ‘Funny Girl’

FINDLAY — Jared Dixon, of Galion, recently participated in the University of Findlay’s musical theatre production of “Funny Girl,” a classic that tells the fascinating and bittersweet story of Fanny Brice and her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star. Dixon served as light board operator and as an assistant master electrician.

Locals participate in physical therapy research forum

FINDLAY — Galion students participated recently in the University of Findlay Physical Therapy Program’s annual research forum on March 1. The research forum promoted clinical research among students, faculty and community to foster and support evidence-based practice. Alicia Ditty, of Galion, presented “Parental Knowledge, Attitude, and Implementation of Back to Sleep and Tummy to Play.” Shaela Rinehart, also of Galion, presented “The Long-Term Effects of LSVT Big on Muscle Activation in Patients with Parkinson’s Disease.”