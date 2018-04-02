Bucyrus City Schools adds second resource officer

BUCYRUS — The Bucyrus school board unanimously passed a Memorandum of Understanding with the City of Bucyrus and the Bucyrus Police Department last week that adds a second School Resource Officer for the 2018-2019 school year.

“The addition of a second SRO is a proactive step,” explained Bucyrus Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. “The addition of the second SRO comes at a cost to the district, but it’s one the board felt was necessary.”

The district will pay 75 percent of the overall salary and benefits for the new school resource officer, which Kimmel sees as a minimal expense when providing Bucyrus students and staff with a safe learning environment.

“Our No. 1 job is to provide Bucyrus children with the highest quality education possible and help them prepare for their future,” Kimmel said. “If spending another $61,000 a year provides a learning environment that makes our students, staff and families feel safer, then that expense is worth every penny.”

Officer Jo Stahl currently serves as the district’s SRO and focuses on Crime Prevention, Law Enforcement and Educational Programming.

“Officer Stahl — or Officer Jo as she’s called at the Elementary — has done a fantastic job helping us navigate through some very challenging situations,” Kimmel said. “She’s become part of the Redmen family, and I’m looking forward to welcoming her colleague to the family during the 2018-2019 school year.”

