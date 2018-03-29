Galion KFC earns another health safety award

Crawford County Public Health announces Food Safety Award Program winners

BUCYRUS — In 2013, Crawford County Public Health (CCPH) initiated an annual Food Safety Award Program to recognize local food establishments that exhibit exceptional efforts to make, serve, and sell safe food to the public. In the state of Ohio, March 1st through February is considered a complete licensing and operational year.

The 2017 recent award-winners were announced at the March 21 Crawford County Board of Health meeting. Out of 113 eligible establishments, there were 27 winners.

Superior Award Winners: Altercare; Arby’s; Buckeye Central School; Bucyrus Elementary; Crestline Child Care; Daily Scoop; Frank’s Treat Time; KFC (Galion); Tim Horton’s (Bucyrus); Wynford Elementary.

Excellent Award Winners: Bucyrus High School; Carolyn’s Kitchen; Cooper’s Mill; Crestline High School; Crestline Nursing Home; Dairy Crest; Domino’s Pizza; Hannah and William Crawford School; Katering Kountry Style; Little Athens; Maplecrest; Morning Glory Bakery; Pelican Coffee House; Taco Bell (Bucyrus); Trillium Event Center; Wagon Wheel Campground; Walmart.

“Congratulations to all of our winners for their dedication to safe food service,” said director of Environmental Health Steve Jozwiak, who oversees the licensing and inspection program for food facilities licensed with CCPH. “Their attention to food safety greatly aids in the reduction of food-borne illness for those that live, as well as those that travel through, the Crawford County community.”

Food safety remains an important public health issue.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that one in every six people in the United States are affected by food-borne illness each year.

“The Crawford County Food Safety Award winners make a valuable contribution to the prevention of food-borne illness in our community,” Jozwiak said.

There were five facilities that have consistently received food safety awards: Buckeye Central Schools; Kentucky Fried Chicken (Galion); Little Athens; Walmart; Wynford Elementary.

For more information on food safety, contact Crawford County Public Health at 419-562-5871.