Galion students meet their state representative

GALION — Newly-appointed State Rep. Riordan McClain, who represents Ohio’s 87th House District, which includes Galion, visited Galion High School on Thursday and spoke to students in two of Bill Stepro’s history classes.

McClain, of Upper Sandusky and the son of former Rep. Jeff McClain, took office in January to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Rep. Wes Goodman in late 2017.

McClain introduced himself to students and gave them some insight into his prior experiences in the business world.

“I’ve seen the successes and failures and challenges for starting a business,” McClain said. “It’s scary and uncertain in today’s market.”

After speaking about his experiences — both professionally and personally — McClain posed questions to students to get their opinions on current legislation on topics ranging from abortion to the possibility of naming the Labrador retriever Ohio’s official state dog.

Stepro questioned McClain on the topic of school testing and current school processes.

“Our education system as a whole needs to be revised,” McClain said. “House Bill 512 is a pretty comprehensive structure change to the school system in Ohio … if it passes.”

At the conclusion of the class, McClain opened up discussion to allow questions from students and was asked what his thoughts and feelings were about school safety in light of recent events and threats across the country.

“As part of a committee that I was just on, we put an amendment onto a bill that will allows school districts to propose a school safety and mental health levy on the ballot,” he said. “It will allow for communities to support schools financially in the areas of extra school resource officers or mental health counselors. Before, schools were only permitted to ask for monies in regard to administrative things. This gives schools tools to help protect our schools.”

Students in Stepro’s classes will visit McClain next month in Columbus to tour the Ohio Statehouse and see the Ohio House of Representatives in session.

By Erin Miller

