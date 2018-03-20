Leadership conference to be simulcast in Crawford County on May 4

The Crawford Partnership is leading the charge to make Crawford County a place where people seek to live and work. A catalyst for change in Crawford County, the Partnership is committed to enhancing the livelihood of families and businesses in Crawford County through strategic community development and economic development. Learn more at www.crawfordpartnership.org.

GALION — The Crawford Partnership is pleased to announce that registration is open for Leadercast 2018. Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast Live from Atlanta and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world May 4. This is the 18th year of the annual leadership conference and the seventh year that the Crawford Partnership will host the event locally.

Leadercast Crawford County will be held at Grace Point Community Church in Galion.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Lead Yourself.”

What does it look like to lead yourself? How can you intentionally develop your own leadership skills and style? What qualities do you hope to embody as a leader? In 2018, the Leadercast Live stage will highlight leaders who will answer these questions and explain the power and importance of leading yourself first so you can lead others well.

Leadercast Crawford County will allow attendees and viewers to improve their own personal leadership journey with tips for self-evaluation and self-growth. Top leadership experts will inspire approximately 150 community members attending the local event, and the more than 100,000 people who will attend the event live in Atlanta or at hundreds of other simulcast locations in more than 20 countries. Among the leadership experts speaking this year are: Mae Jemison – NASA astronaut, engineer and physician; Ian Cron – bestselling author, psychotherapist, enneagram teacher and speaker; Andy Stanley – leadership author and communicator; Jim Loehr – co-founder of the Human Performance Institute; Jen Bricker – acrobat, aerialist, author and speaker’ Michael Hyatt – author, speaker and CEO of Michael Hyatt & Company; and Carey Lohrenz – the first femaleF-14 pilot, speaker and trainer.

For years, Leadercast has brought people together and equipped them to become better leaders, managers, community members, and employees. Tickets are $75. For information and to purchase your tickets for Leadercast Crawford County, visit www.crawfordpartnership.org/events/leadercast.

Staff report