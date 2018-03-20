Open enrollment available at Galion City Schools

GALION — Open enrollment applications for the 2018-2019 school year for the Galion City School District will be accepted through May 1, 2018.

Any parent/guardian interested in applying for open enrollment into the district for their child can do so by clicking on the following link: http://www.galionschools.org/upload/2018-19_forms/18-19_open_enrollment_application_fillable.pdf.

Completed forms should be returned to the appropriate school building secretary or to the Galion City School District Administrative Center.

Anyone having questions about the open enrollment process can contact the Superintendent’s Office at 419-468-3432, ext. 11000.

