Rep. McClain Appointed to Ohio House committees

COLUMBUS — State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) today was appointed by Speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) to serve on four House committees.

Rep. McClain will serve on the following committees: Agriculture and Rural Development, Government Accountability and Oversight, Higher Education and Workforce Development, and Ways and Means.

“Much of the impactful work of the legislature is accomplished through the committee process,” said McClain. “This is where we dive into understanding the consequences—both good and bad—of proposed legislation. I’m very happy to have been placed onto committees that I feel will offer me the opportunity to make decisions on things my district cares deeply about. I look forward to working with all of my constituents to look at legislation as it comes through these committees and to making decisions that will serve this district well.”

Rep. McClain was sworn in as state representative of the 87th Ohio House District in January, which includes Wyandot, Crawford, and Morrow counties, as well as portions of Marion and Seneca counties.

