Crawford Park District event schedule

Viewing the Night Sky

On Saturday, Feb. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, the Crawford Park District invites you to join members of the Lowe-Volk Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Targets for the winter months will include: M-15 and M-22 Globular Clusters, Andromeda Galaxy, the great nebula of Orion, and our very own Moon. Bring your own telescope or allow the volunteers to assist you with those provided. Call 419-683-9000 for information.

Sunday afternoon nature hike

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, at Heckert Nature Preserve, 1601 Ohio 19, join Warren Uxley at Heckert Nature Preserve for a nature hike. By late February winter is starting to loosen its grip. Winter bird flocks are breaking up and the first courtship calls can be heard. Warm days can bring out over-wintering butterflies. Come to Heckert to see what this year’s season of transition will bring. Call 419-683-9000 for information.

Another Wild Wednesday at the Nature Center

On Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. and 2p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, enjoy an hour of nature exploration with Crawford Park District naturalist Josh Dyer. The program varies and may include a story, short hike, craft, or a visit from an animal. For pre-schoolers and their parents. Come dressed for the weather. Morning and afternoon programs will be similar, just choose the time that best fits your schedule. Call 419-683-9000 for more information.

Arrowhead Day is March 3 at Lowe-Volk Park

If you are into pre-historic artifacts, this event is for you. Come to Lowe-Volk Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and see what other local collectors have found in the fields of Crawford County, as well as other areas. This year’s focus will be on the Late Archaic Period, specifically Glacial Kame burials. The Ohio History Connection is once again partnering with the CPD to provide a display of Glacial Kame artifacts. Members of the Johnny Appleseed Chapter of the Archaeological Society of Ohio and other local collectors will also be on hand to display their collections. Call 419-683-9000for information