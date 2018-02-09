Suspect in car-wash thefts indicted

GALION — On Feb. 6, the Crawford County Grand Jury indicted Ryan Nichols, 38, of Mansfield, on two fifth-degree felony counts of breaking and entering and one count of fifth-degree felony charge of possession of criminal tools.

The indictments follow an extensive investigation into two separate break-ins at the Keep it Classy Car Wash on Portland Way North in late January. Detectives from the Galion Police Department, with assistance from the Richland County Adult Parole Authority and the United States Marshall Service, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, investigated numerous leads and information that led to the identification of Nichols as a potential suspect.

Information was passed along to our patrol division and we were able to make a traffic stop involving Nichols on Jan. 31. He was arrested on an outstanding parole violation warrant out of Richland County.

Evidence obtained subsequent to the traffic stop and information gathered from the continuing investigation was presented to the Crawford County Grand Jury on Feb. 6, 2018 and resulted in the indictments against Mr. Nichols.

“Information obtained from numerous citizens calling in tips, along with cooperative policing between several agencies, led to the arrest and indictment of Mr. Nichols for these crimes,” said Galion Police Chief Brian Saterfield.

