Area college students earn honors

Youngstown State dean’s, president’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University has released a list of undergraduate students who were named to the Dean’s List for Fall Semester 2017. The list includes Logan Gregg of Galion and Katie Keller of Galion.

Bluffton University dean’s list

BLUFFTON — Galion’s Alexis Link has been named to the Bluffton University dean’s list for the fall term.

Wittenberg University dean’s list

SPRINGFIELD — Gabrielle Frizzell has be named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Wittenberg: Gabrielle Frizzell of Galion

Ashland University dean’s list

ASHLAND — These students were named to the fall 2017 dean’s list at Ashland University: Garrison Stima of Crestline; Katrina Studer of Crestline; Alexandria Broderdorp of Crestline; Hunter Music of Crestline; Mackenzie Carrier of Galion; Zachary Moyer of Galion; Michelle Brown of Galion; Makaila Grimes of Galion; Sydney Dameron of Galion; Reanne Neal of Galion; Arby Thompson .

Shaianne Herrera is a member of Alpha Phi at AU

ASHLAND — Shaianne Herrera, of Galion, is a member of Ashland University’s Alpha Phi. She is the daughter of Sara Herrera, a 2014 graduate of Ashland High School and is majoring in social work..

Miami University dean’s, president’s lists

OXFORD — Miami University students named to the first semester dean’s list include: Addie Zeisler of Galion; Tavis Enderle of Galion; Lauren Huggins of Galion.

Tavis Enderle of Galion also was named to the president’s list.

University of Akron dean’s lists

AKRON — These students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Akron: Bryton Carpenter of Galion; Laura Metzger of Crestline; Lauren Rudolph of Galion; Michael Spade of Crestline.

These students have been named to the president’s list: Hannah Finnegan of Crestline; Jeremy Mason of Galion.

Cedarville University names dean’s list

CEDARVILLE — Leah Fisher, of Galion, has been named to the dean’s honors list at Cedarville University.