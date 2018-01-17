Posted on by

Crestline High School will honor veteran's at Jan. 19 game

CRESTLINE — The Ohio High School Athletic Association encourages Ohio high schools to take part in a statewide military appreciation night on Jan. 19, to honor active and veteran United States Armed Forces members at athletic contests.

The Crestline Athletic Department that all veterans and current service members will receive free admission to the game as well as a free hot dog and water courtesy of the Crestline Athletic Booster Club. Veterans and current service members will also be recognized at the conclusion of the first quarter of the varsity contest.

On Friday, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team hosts Mid-Buckeye Conference foe Loudonville. The junior varsity contest begins at 6 p.m.

Staff report

 

