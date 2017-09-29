Christmas prep is starting at Turning Point

GALION — For some, it is never too early to start planning for Christmas.

That’s certainly the Turning Point, which is already prepping for another successful Adopt-A-Family Christmas campaign.

What exactly is Turning Point?

Turning Point is a non-profit organization that has been, according to its website “serving domestic violence victims and their families for more than 30 years in Crawford, Delaware, Marion, Morrow, Union and Wyandot counties.

The organization’s mission statement is pretty simple: Turning Point has the social responsibility to respond to the needs of domestic violence victims by providing shelter, counseling, advocacy and general support services and to identify and confront the causes of domestic violence.

Port of that mission includes making Christmas a better time of year for struggling families. This year, Turning Point is offering three different engagement options for the community: Adopt-A-Family, North Pole and Elf.

North Pole: Unfortunately, not every Wish list will be completed by sponsors. Turning Point has a list of common gift items that it likes to have on hand at the North Pole. Even if every household is adopted by a sponsor, There may be a family that come in to shelter at midnight on Christmas Eve. Donors selecting this option are asked to bring in their unwrapped donations, also by Dec. 11, 2017. If you represent a group and would like to schedule a meeting to discuss this option, please call.

Elf: Without support from volunteer groups — both in shelter and off site — Turning Point would not be able to share the love of the season. Turning Point's Christmas Adopt-A-Family program is all about reminding those who have been through a rough year that they deserve all the wonderful things that many take for granted. If you are interested in volunteering please follow the volunteer link below. If you represent a group and would like to schedule a meeting to discuss this option, please call.

Elizabeth Hartzler is the volunteer coordinator at Turning Point and is always look for help. For more information on how to get involved with the Christmas program or to help in any capacity, contact her at Turning Point, PO Box 875, Marion, OH, 43301-0875 or call her at 740-382-8988, ext. 105, or follow this link.

