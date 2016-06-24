Theresa Swinehart announces retirement from health board

GALION — Theresa Swinehart has announced her retirement from the Galion City Board of Health, where she was a public health nurse for 20 years. Qualified applicants for the job may apply to the board of health to replace her. Swinehart will leave her position at the end of the month.

Swinehart worked at Bucyrus Community Hospital and then transitioned into public health when state grant funding for immunization clinics became available.

“I wanted to be part of that,” she said.

Swinehart worked with the Crawford County General Health District for a short period and then spent most of her public health career at the Galion City Health Department. In addition to immunizations, Swinehart has been a critical part of the BCMH (Bureau for Children with Medical Handicaps) program, which coordinates systems for comprehensive care and services for children with special health care needs. Nurses also work with families to obtain payments and insurance coverage for these services.

Swinehart is also a certified car seat safety technician for the child passenger safety program, and has served as a school nurse to districts serviced by GCHD. “I love the Galion Health Department but I need to focus on my family now,” Swinehart said of her retirement decision.

“It will be difficult to replace her. She had a lot of experience and was well known in the community,” Nursing Director DeEtta Shaffer said.

Nurse Chris Diebler said Swinehart talked her into joining the GCHD team.

“I’ve known (Theresa) a long time. She’s a good friend and a good person,” Diebler said. “She really was the face of the department. We call her ‘The Energizer Bunny’ because she never stops.”

There will be an open house for Swinehart at the Galion City Health Department on June 29, from noon to 2 p.m. The community is invited.

Theresa Swinehart prepares hearing testing equipment for Galion students http://aimmedianetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2016/06/web1_theresa-swinehart.jpg Theresa Swinehart prepares hearing testing equipment for Galion students Submitted photo

Process to find a replacement for long-time nurse has already started