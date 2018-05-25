Galion Police Calls

Galion Police

Monday

12:22 a.m. — Several people were arrested for disorderly conduct after officers investigated a 911 call at a residence in the 300 block of Fairview Avenue.

12:56 a.m. — Police were notified of a suspicious vehicle in the parking area of First Church of the Nazarene.

10:19 a.m. — A man was arrested for domestic violence and aggravated menacing after a resident of Homer street reported being threatened by an acquaintance.

11:23 a.m. — A report of a fight in the 700 block of Belair Drive was investigated.

11:25 a.m. — Police investigated the theft of medication and cash from the Davita Dialysis Center.

1:10 p.m. — A South Boston Street resident reported being the victim of an Internet scam.

2:57 p.m. — A domestic dispute was investigated in the 100 block of Easton Way.

4:30 p.m. — Police were notified of a pit bull that bit a woman in the 200 block of South Street.

10:17 p.m. — A report of an unruly juvenile was investigated in the 300 block of Erie Street.

Tuesday

2:57 a.m. — A suspicious person was investigated in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street.

8:28 a.m. — A report of a 4-year-old child unattended in the area of Harding Way East by multiple callers was investigated.

11:53 a.m. — A North Market Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

12:28 p.m. — A large flower pot was reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of South Pierce Street

2:09 p.m. — Police were notified of a threat to an aide by parents of a student at Galion Middle School.

4:24 p.m. — A Baehr Street resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.

5:55 p.m. — A male was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia on South East Street.

7:25 p.m. — A report of a reckless driver was investigated in the 800 block of South Street that was connected to a domestic dispute at Libby Lane.

Wednesday

1:38 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person a suspicious male in the vicinity of Circle K on East St.

11:53 a.m. — An employee of Galion Avita Hospital notified police of an irate male who was threatening to hurt someone.

4:13 p.m. — Caller from the 700 block of S. Boston St. requested to speak to police about problems with a neighbor.

6:25 p.m. — Police were called to a fight between individuals at the Public Square.

6:35 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the vicinity of Gill Ave and Church St.

8:43 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of Eighth Ave. reported a window in their home had been shot with a BB gun.

9:38 p.m. — Police were called to a fight at Z’s Grogg on Harding Way E.

11:30 p.m. — A caller complained of loud music from Z’s Grogg on Harding Way E.