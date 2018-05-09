Galion police reports

Galion police
Wednesday
8:27 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of South St. informed police that her son’s computer and backpack were stolen from his truck overnight.
8:32 a.m. — Caller notified police that they saw a vehicle pass a school bus picking up children on Church St.
9:21 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of E. Church St. informed police that their car was broken into overnight.
11:41 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of S. Union St.
12:01 p.m. — A resident in the 800 block of Timberlane Dr. notified police of a vehicle that had been parked in front of their mailbox for a few days.
6:35 p.m. — Caller notified police that they had found a debit card in the ATM at First Federal Bank of Ohio on N. Columbus St.
6:51 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a little girl ride her bicycle into traffic and get struck by a car in the vicinity of Boyd Blvd. and Clymer Ave.
9:08 p.m. — Owner of a home on W. Atwood St. informed police that renter’s had abandoned his home and left animals behind inside the property.
10:08 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Carmel Ave. drove up the street and busted a window out of a car.
10:38 p.m. — Police investigated a call regarding vandalism in the vicinity of Galion Arms Apartments.
Thursday
1:14 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of S. Union St. informed police that two people in masks and wearing black had entered their home and took money.
2:13 a.m. — Police were informed of a domestic dispute in the vicinity of E. Payne Ave and N. Market St.
12:35 p.m. — Caller reported finding a set of keys at Powers Reservoir on Railroad St.
5:39 p.m. — Police responded to a call about a vehicle parked the wrong way on Gill Ave.
Friday
8:06 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person in their vehicle in the 400 block of S. Union St.
8:30 a.m. — Caller from the 700 block of S. Market St. told police that a neighbor was yelling and threatening to kill her.
12:40 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the vicinity of N. Market St. and Edgewood Dr.
1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sherman St reported that her daughter was threatening suicide.
2:44 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile.
5:58 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police of a break-in at their residence.
10:56 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 300 block of S. Market St. after fighting and yelling at kids at the Sk8 place.
Saturday
3:31 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person sitting in the dugout at East Park.
5:21 a.m. — An employee of Galion Avita Hospital requested assistance with an unruly patient.
11:31 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Ave. complained about loud music from a neighbor’s home.
7:59 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police of harassing phone calls he was receiving.
9:34 p.m. — Police were notified of a group of kids refusing to leave the Sk8 Place on S. Market St.
Sunday
12:12 a.m. — Police were notified of a dispute in the 200 block of S. Union St.
5:14 p.m. — Caller notified police of a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.
6:06 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South St. reported a domestic dispute with her husband over child custody.
8:50 p.m. — Police were notified of a possible fight between individuals at East Park.
