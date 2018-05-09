Galion police reports

Galion police

Wednesday

8:27 a.m. — A resident from the 200 block of South St. informed police that her son’s computer and backpack were stolen from his truck overnight.

8:32 a.m. — Caller notified police that they saw a vehicle pass a school bus picking up children on Church St.

9:21 a.m. — A resident from the 100 block of E. Church St. informed police that their car was broken into overnight.

11:41 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of S. Union St.

12:01 p.m. — A resident in the 800 block of Timberlane Dr. notified police of a vehicle that had been parked in front of their mailbox for a few days.

6:35 p.m. — Caller notified police that they had found a debit card in the ATM at First Federal Bank of Ohio on N. Columbus St.

6:51 p.m. — A caller reported seeing a little girl ride her bicycle into traffic and get struck by a car in the vicinity of Boyd Blvd. and Clymer Ave.

9:08 p.m. — Owner of a home on W. Atwood St. informed police that renter’s had abandoned his home and left animals behind inside the property.

10:08 p.m. — A resident from the 100 block of Carmel Ave. drove up the street and busted a window out of a car.

10:38 p.m. — Police investigated a call regarding vandalism in the vicinity of Galion Arms Apartments.

Thursday

1:14 a.m. — A caller in the 400 block of S. Union St. informed police that two people in masks and wearing black had entered their home and took money.

2:13 a.m. — Police were informed of a domestic dispute in the vicinity of E. Payne Ave and N. Market St.

12:35 p.m. — Caller reported finding a set of keys at Powers Reservoir on Railroad St.

5:39 p.m. — Police responded to a call about a vehicle parked the wrong way on Gill Ave.

Friday

8:06 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person in their vehicle in the 400 block of S. Union St.

8:30 a.m. — Caller from the 700 block of S. Market St. told police that a neighbor was yelling and threatening to kill her.

12:40 p.m. — Police responded to a non-injury accident in the vicinity of N. Market St. and Edgewood Dr.

1:27 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sherman St reported that her daughter was threatening suicide.

2:44 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. requested police assistance with an unruly juvenile.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police of a break-in at their residence.

10:56 p.m. — A male was arrested in the 300 block of S. Market St. after fighting and yelling at kids at the Sk8 place.

Saturday

3:31 a.m. — Police investigated a suspicious person sitting in the dugout at East Park.

5:21 a.m. — An employee of Galion Avita Hospital requested assistance with an unruly patient.

11:31 a.m. — A resident from the 500 block of Second Ave. complained about loud music from a neighbor’s home.

7:59 p.m. — A resident from the 300 block of S. Market St. notified police of harassing phone calls he was receiving.

9:34 p.m. — Police were notified of a group of kids refusing to leave the Sk8 Place on S. Market St.

Sunday

12:12 a.m. — Police were notified of a dispute in the 200 block of S. Union St.

5:14 p.m. — Caller notified police of a domestic dispute at Libby Lane Apartments.

6:06 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of South St. reported a domestic dispute with her husband over child custody.

8:50 p.m. — Police were notified of a possible fight between individuals at East Park.