Galion police reports

Monday

6:32 a.m. — A fire was reported at a residence in the 400 block of S Union St.

8:26 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at the intersection of Portland Way North and Timberlane Drive

10:40 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Payne Avenue reported that her daughter had been sexually assaulted by a male.

11:30 a.m. — Police were informed of a break-in attempt sometime the previous night at Keep it Classy Carwash on Portland Way North.

1:34 p.m. — Caller reported that their wallet was stolen from Granny’s Kitchen.

2:40 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of 1200 Portland Way North.

2:57 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported at the intersection of Portland Way North and Harding Way West.

3:24 p.m. — A resident from the 400 block of Euclid Ave notified police that they had been assaulted by their neighbor.

7:02 p.m. — Caller from Oak St requested to speak with an officer about harassing phone calls.

10:56 p.m. — Reportof a suspicious person looking at cars on the lot of Motor Ranch on Harding Way West.

Tuesday

5:44 p.m. — A caller reported they had lost their medication while at Circle K Marathon on Saturday.

10:17 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported in the 1300 block of Harding Way East

10:34 p.m. — A caller informed police to what looked like and unusual amount of smoke coming from St Joseph’s School on North Liberty St.

Wednesday

7:04 a.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the area of East Church and Liberty streets.

9:03 a.m. — A customer at Moto Mart on Harding Way East notified police that they found a brown wallet at the gas pump.

11:54 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported at a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

5:04 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

7:51 p.m. — Police were notified of a possible suicide in the 600 block of Elm Street.

Thursday

12:19 a.m. — Police were notified of a male laying in the snow at Libby Lane Apartments.

12:11 p.m. — A caller reported someone taking items from a home in the 300 block of East Payne Avenue.

2:22 p.m. — A non-injury accident was reported in vicinity of Portland Way South and Monnett New Winchester Road.