Third Fridays provide entertainment in Galion

GALION- Third Fridays In Galion (TFIG) continue July 15 in Uptowne from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chamber Executive Director Miranda Jones said, “Third Fridays are a great opportunity for community members to stay up to date with other organizations and businesses in Galion and surrounding areas.”

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging participating businesses, retailers, and other interested organizations to offer sales, specials and, where possible, stay open later than usual.

Jones said a goal with Third Fridays is “to provide a family oriented community event that will bring visibility and awareness to our members.”

“We have vendors that are our community partners from other non-profits, they are our small chamber businesses that may not have a store front, and they are our food trucks,” she added. “Keeping people local is more important than ever now and Third Fridays help to bring people to the Uptowne area to shop, eat, enjoy live entertainment and enjoy community fellowship.”

During the Park Square Renovation Project, registered vendors will be set up on the South quadrants outside Quay Drugs and Phillips Family Chiropractic, near the Public Square.

Afterwards, close out your evening with The Bulllit Band; they take the Galion Theatre stage Friday at 8 p.m.

Later this summer, the popular event that originated in 2017, will also be held Friday evenings Aug. 19 and Sept. 16.

If any business owners want to become a Third Friday vendor or sponsor at future events, or wish to know how to get more involved in their community, they can contact the Chamber office at 419-468-7737 or email Jones at [email protected]

Many community members gathered outside of the previous Third Friday event held in June. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/07/web1_image1.jpeg Many community members gathered outside of the previous Third Friday event held in June. Submitted