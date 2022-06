Ralph C. Sebrell, 75, of Galion passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Ohio State James Cancer Center after a brief illness.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service will be held Monday at 3:00 p.m. with Carlton Schooley officiating.