Elizabeth Jane Hencye, 89, of Galion, passed away on May 4, 2022, at Magnolia Terrace.

Friends may call on Monday, May 9, 2022 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion Ohio with services to immediately follow with Pastor Ash Welch officiating. Burial will be held at 1:00 PM at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery where Jane will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, Galion.

Those wishing to share a memory of Jane or send condolences to the family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com