Carl L. “Buz” Weithman, 84, of Galion passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Galion Pointe.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday with Father Paul Fahrbach officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.