Pat Miller, 87, of Galion passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Dr. Daniel Turner officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul Evangelical Cemetery, Columbia, Illinois.