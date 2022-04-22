Bonnie M. Cox-Campbell, 70, of Crestline passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital after a long battle with cancer.Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, April 25, 2022 at the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Kling Road in Lucas, Ohio. Those wishing to share a memory of Bonnie or to send condolences to the Cox-Campbell family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Bonnie M Cox-Campbell.