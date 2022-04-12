Casey Nichole MacAdam, 35, of Mansfield passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Avita Health Systems – Ontario Hospital. Friends may call on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County.

Those wishing to share a memory of Casey or to the MacAdam family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

