Roberta K. Keiter, 74, of Dalton, PA died Saturday April 2, 2022, at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, PA. She was born in Galion, Ohio on Feb.19, 1948; the daughter of the late John and Lorena “Bink” Baylor Champion.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes, Inc., Factoryville, PA.