Richard Hughes Cromley, 92, passed away peacefully at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living Facility in Galion, Ohio. He is now reunited with his loving wife, Catherine.

He was born in Barberton, Dec. 26, 1929, the son of Emerson and Eva Cromley. As a youth he loved to play basketball, baseball, softball, and horseshoes (like his dad). Richard attended Barberton High School and was an excellent student. One of his BHS highlights was as a manager on the 1947 State Champion football team.

Richard loved to build model planes. He would spend hours turning pieces of wood and paper into planes that were works of art. This love of planes turned into what would become a 21-year career in the United States Air Force. He served with pride and distinction from 1948 to 1969 at bases across the US, Japan, Newfoundland, and the Azores. He rose to the rank of Master Sergeant.

In 1952 he married the love of his life, Catherine. They enjoyed 57 wonderful years together. After living the military life, they moved to Galion. Richard worked at North Electric for 10 years, retiring from there in 1980. After this Richard and Catherine began the next phase of their lives together, volunteer work.

Richard and Catherine, you couldn’t say one without the other, spent 25 years together doing volunteer work at Rosewood Manor. Their work was primarily writing the newsletter, but over time their work included much more. They comforted residents and became friends with their families and friends. If someone was having a rough day, they were there with a smile or a joke and made their life better. To them everyone was their friend and caring for others was their calling.

After Catherine passed away in 2009, Richard found peace and purpose in the church. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.

Always a talker, he made conversation with almost anyone he met. Whether at the post office, bank, or favorite eatery, if you talked to him, he became your friend. His broad knowledge allowed him to converse with anyone on any subject regardless of age. After talking with him he probably knew for life all about you and all your relatives and what they did. He could look at a return address and tell you at least 10 stories about the person. His memory was incredible.

And he was a sharp dresser! He even wore dress pants (always creased) and dress shoes to mow his lawn.

People who knew Richard saw a man who cared about them, and they gave back in kind. When he was in need, they helped him through some rough times. Thanks go to Don and Judy Pfeifer, Mo Ressallat, Trudy Kemph, Jan Bilsing, Carol Whitney, Rob, LeighAnn, Chelsea, Owen, and Sydney Whitney, Valerie, Craig, and Carter Richardson, Loren and Ruth Claus, Rev. Heather McLeod, Duane Williams, Susan Snyder, the gang at the Post Office, Matthew’s Ford, and so many more for their love and support. Special appreciation and thanks go to the staff at Magnolia Terrace Assisted Living Facility and Hospice of North Central Ohio for their loving care of Richard.

Richard was preceded in death by wife, Catherine; parents, Emerson and Eva Cromley; and sisters, Jeannie (his twin) and Mae. He leaves behind a nephew, John (Carol).

Viewing will be held at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave, Barberton from 4-7 pm on Monday, March 28, 2022. Funeral service will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 29 with viewing at 1 pm. Graveside services will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Akron with full military honors.

In addition there will be a remembrance of Richard at Christ United Methodist Church on Wednesday, March 30 at 10 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to AFSA airmen Memorial Foundation, PO Box 3105, Temple Hills, MD 20748 and Jeanette Chapter #212 O.E.S., Barberton, OH 44203.