Ronald D. Lehman, Sr., age 86, of Crestline died Friday March 11, 2022 at Signature Healthcare. He was born Feb. 22, 1936 in Mansfield to the late William I. and Goldie P (Kenton) Lehman.

Friends may call on Thursday March 17, 2022, from 3:00 until the start of the memorial service at 4:00PM at the Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street in Crestline.

Memorial contributions in Ronald’s memory may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Those wishing to share a memory of Ronald or to send condolences to the Lehman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street in Crestline is honored to serve the family of Ronald D. Lehman, Sr.