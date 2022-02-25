Young and young-at-heart can enjoy these park events

Homeschool in Nature: Renewable and Non-renewable Resources

Thursday, March 3 9 a.m., 11 a.m., & 2 p.m. Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Every day we consume or use many different resources…but will those resources last forever? This month the Crawford Park District will look at the resources we use, where we get them from, and complete an activity to show if they are renewable or non-renewable. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.

Face to Face: Turtles

Saturday, March 5 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Come meet the Nature Center's turtles up close! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea to interact with and learn about our resident turtles, including Common Snapping Turtles, Woodland Box Turtles, Midland Painted Turtles, and a Yellow-bellied Slider. Fun for all ages. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.